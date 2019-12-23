As this year ends in our community, with complete success and peace of mind I am enjoying writing this commentary offering congratulations to all Key Biscayners.

Key Biscayne will continue to maintain excellent conditions if we all firmly hold onto the “Key Biscayne Nice” attitude and “Key Biscayne ideals” that assure our success and peace of mind.

In this article’s final lines I will express why I preach that we must firmly hold onto these concepts to maintain excellence in our community. For now, I offer the basics of the nice year to come.

For me, the most important rule is simple: Be nice! Regarding the next Village election I will not pass judgment on any possible candidates’ capabilities until they announce their intent to seek office. When the Village Clerk confirms their names are on the November ballot, we can commence with reasonable comments about their electoral campaign.

It is expected that three current council members -- Allison McCormick, Vice Mayor Brett Moss and Katie Petros -- will run again after having been elected in 2016 to their four-year terms.

But let’s be clear. Any Key Biscayne resident who qualifies can run in the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

The three council candidates with the highest vote tally will earn the positions.

We will likely see all the candidates at the corner of Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive happily waving their electoral signs during the new year.

Regarding my earlier statement about preaching to maintain wonderful Key Biscayne qualities and ideals, consider the following:

Our present mayor, Michael Davey, was elected to a two-year term in 2018. Our Village Charter says the Mayor can serve a second two-year term. There is clear indication that Mayor Davey intends to file to serve a second term.

But there are unsettling winds blowing in our local political landscape. Some dissatisfied Key Biscayners are looking for someone to challenge the mayor. They say they are seeking higher standards. It would perhaps be more credible if they presented their case to the elected council for their opinions. But there will be time for this discussion.

For now, it is recommended that we look to the new year with peace of mind -- and a standard that prioritizes niceness and fairness. It is very important.

Raul Llorente is former Key Biscayne Council Member