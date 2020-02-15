I hope this commentary will be enthusiastically considered by fellow Key Biscayners as a source of inspiration for what I firmly believe is a simple idea to help our community celebrate how lucky we are.

Hope you were able to celebrate a very happy Valentine’s Day with your loved ones. But also celebrate a very happy and exciting Valentine’s Day with our entire community: “The Happy Key Biscayne Valentine Day.”

As we all know and agree, this island is a special place. Thinking of her as our Valentine will forever remind us that.

I write this commentary with heartfelt enthusiasm, noting how I felt safe, fortunate and head over heels in love when I arrived from Cuba in 1991 and settled into this Island Paradise Key.

I share these feelings with my fellow Key Biscayners because I am sure they also consider themselves lucky. My desire now is to give strength to the special friendships and open expression of thoughts that solidifies the spirit of this community.

So, without any claim that my role as a long-time contributor to the Islander News gives me some special authority, I urge fellow Key Biscayners to enjoy special celebrations for our community this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Llorente is a former Key Biscayne Village Councilman.