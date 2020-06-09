Key Biscayne Nice” is a two-way street

The Village of Key Biscayne is a unique community, with many well-intentioned, strong minded, and at times opinionated, residents -- passionate about our island community. We may disagree on things, but regardless, in our own way, we want what is best for Key Biscayne.

In April, the Islander published my commentary titled “A shot across the bow of the Village Ship,‘’ where I was critical of instructions given by Village Manager Andrea Agha to directors of various service departments.

The instructions, sent in an email authored by the village’s Public Information Officer, read in part: “The Village Manager, Andrea Agha, is the ONLY person within Village Administration who can and should communicate directly with Elected Officials about anything and everything.’’

In my opinion, this is not productive. It endangers the confidence these directors need to have regarding the supervisory methodology of the village manager. It was a disturbing document and I was very critical of the message it delivered.

In the May 7 Islander News, Betty Sime-Conroy, wrote a rebuttal to my piece, stating, “I am deeply disturbed with Raul Llorente’s relentless and baseless attacks on Village Manager Andrea Agha.”

Betty, who was on the 1993 council with me, also wrote, “I suggest you refer to it (the village charter) in its entirety and do not cut and paste what serves your agenda” -- referring to Article III of the charter. She closed by saying, “Be fair, be honest, be respectful and be Key Biscayne Nice.”

This borderline defamatory language from Betty surprised me.

In her commentary, she cites a clause from the Village Charter, Article IV, subsection 4.02: “Prohibitions,” and specifically sub-paragraph, (b) Interference with administration.

I find curious that later in May, when the Islander asked Agha about the communication policy, she responded in a similar vein, making a vague reference to the same charter article. “This directive was not given to chastise any director or council member, but rather is something put in place to preserve the intent of the Village Charter and to keep myself accountable to council,” she told the Islander,

That was interesting.

I hesitated to write this commentary, but in true Key Biscayne fashion -- where we can openly disagree with each other’s opinions, hopefully without personally offending -- I decided to once more express how disturbed I am with what I consider a gag order from the Village manager. That is not Key Biscayne Nice.