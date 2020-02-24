Second-generation injectable fillers offer a more convenient facial solution

Hi Dr. Kelly: My girlfriend just got treated with an injectable called Voluma and she looks fabulous. What can you tell me about it?

Voluma is an injectable filler that is designed to replace the volume that we lose in the midface as we age. The midface is that area located below the eyes and above the corners of the mouth. Children, teenagers, and 20-year-old’s all have full faces, with fat in the deep facial compartments just above the facial bones. Unfortunately, we start to lose fat in our face as we enter our 30s and this gradually progresses over time.

Most people in their 70s and 80s will have severely hollow faces. The fat loss of the deep compartment starts near the nose and gradually extends toward the ears and mouth. With the continual loss of deep facial volume, the superficial structures and skin all gradually droop downward. Essentially, the face deflates as we age and the full heart-shaped face of youth becomes a sagging rectangle.

To counter this process, we need to add volume back to that deep fat compartment. Adding your own fat, through fat grafting, is the best approach. Your own fat lasts longer and gives a very natural result because it is your own tissue. But fat grafting requires surgery. The fat must be harvested from the tummy via liposuction, processed, and then reinjected into the face. It is a relatively simple, straightforward operation, but still needs to be done in the operating room.

The synthetic fillers such as Voluma, on the other hand, are much more convenient. They are stored in the office, can be injected in an exam room, and requires no trip to the operating room. They are made from Hyaluronic acid (HA), which is the same gel-like substance that lubricates your knee joint. Voluma is a 2nd generation HA, meaning it is softer and lasts longer than the original HAs, such as Juvéderm, which lasts about 6 months, Voluma can last up to 2 years.

In my opinion, the midface is the most important area to treat because facial volume loss really makes people look old. Nonetheless, many of my patients are afraid of fillers. They always tell me they don’t want to look like the “Real Housewives.” What these patients don’t understand is that if the injection is done properly, with the correct volume, it looks completely natural and no one can tell anything was done. The trick is to refill the fat pockets only to their original volume, and not to add more volume than what is missing. The idea that if a little is good, more is better doesn’t apply to fillers. Too much can look very unnatural. When done properly, you will look younger and refreshed. It sounds like your girlfriend saw a good doctor, no wonder she looks fabulous!

