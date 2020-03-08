Upper eyelid surgery a quick and easy way to upgrade your looks

I’m 51 and want to do my upper lids, but I am afraid of general anesthesia. Can the surgery be done with just local anesthesia?

It’s not surprising that your upper eyelids are bothering you at age 51. In my opinion, the eyes are probably the most important factor in your overall appearance. Everyone looks at your eyes. In fact, others often subconsciously judge how you are feeling based on your eyes. If you have excess skin, or prominent fat bags, most people will assume you are tired. The problem is that these changes occur naturally with age. So it is likely your eyes will make you look tired as you get older, even though you feel just fine.

As the saying goes, “the eyes are the pathway to the soul.”

The good news is that if you correct your eyelids, most people will not know you had surgery. They will just say things like “you look great, did you go on vacation?” Upper eyelid surgery can easily be done with just local anesthesia, similar to what the dentist gives when filling a cavity.

A tiny amount of local is given at the outer corner of the eyelid to numb the skin. A small needle hole is made in that spot. Then a cannula can be slid painlessly between the eyelid skin and muscle.

More local anesthesia is delivered via the cannula to numb the entire upper eyelid. I will usually wait about 10 minutes to let the area become completely numb. Then the excess skin and fat is excised, and the incision is closed with a stitch that is placed under the skin to temporarily hold the incision together. Dermabond, a type of surgical glue, is applied and once it dries, the stitch is removed.

The only pain with surgery is the initial tiny shot of local anesthesia and no sedation or general anesthesia is necessary. Since the wound was closed with glue, no suture removal is necessary. The entire procedure takes about 45 minutes.

In 2020, there is no need to let a fear of anesthesia keep you from looking your best. Having your upper lids done under local is an easy way to refresh your entire appearance.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States.

In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.