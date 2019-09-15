Maintain a happy look with beautiful lips

Hi Dr. Kelly: As I have gotten older, I have noticed that the corners of my mouth have turned down. I think it gives me a sad look that doesn’t match my personality. Is there anything that can be done to improve this?

This is a common concern that patients ask me to evaluate. The downturn of the corners of the mouth is a natural part of aging. The upper lip is the only structure in the face that lengthens with age. In older people, you will notice that they have very little show (if any) of their upper teeth at rest. Meanwhile, their lower front teeth become more and more visible. The lips lose fat, become thin and less strong, and the entire area becomes saggy. Surgical lip lifts have been designed, but in practice, I find that the scars are not good. They are too visible. Alternatively, I have been happy with the results of injectables. Fillers made of Hyaluronic acid can be done to restore volume to the lips, and it can be done very naturally. It is not necessary to have large, obvious “Real Housewives” lips. If the injection is done properly, no one can tell.

With regards to the specific problem of the downturn of the corners of the mouth. There are two techniques I use. First, a small amount of filler can be placed right at the corner to push up and support that area. In addition, Botox can be used in minute quantities to weaken the depressor muscles of the lips allowing the corners to move upward. Combining these techniques is very effective and my patients have been extremely happy. There is no need to look sad when you feel happy. It is time to make your face match your personality!

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified plastic surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States.