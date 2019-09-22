Protruding ears an easily fixable issue for kids

Dear Dr. Kelly: The kids at my son's school are making fun of his ears. They stick out. He's in sixth grade. When would be a good time to get his ears fixed?

Response: Protruding ears are a very difficult problem for kids to deal with. Especially for boys, this is a very hard problem to hide. For girls, they can wear their hair long, but if they want to wear their hair up, they reveal the problem as well. The protruding ear deformity is a cartilage problem.

Cartilage makes up the framework of the ear and it's just covered by skin. If you don't correct the cartilage, you won't fix the problem. There are two areas where this primarily occurs. One is in the conchal bowl, which can be too big. We reduce that bowl during surgery and that will bring the lower half of the ear inward toward the skull.

The other area affected is along the rim of the ear. Most people have a fold there, but kids with a protruding ear don't so we have to create one for them. All of this surgery is done through an incision behind the ear, so there's no visible scar. We correct the cartilage permanently so this problem won't come back. The pain is minimal.

By age 12, most kids are old enough to have this corrected. Their ears have stopped growing at this point. I would suggest you have your son evaluated by a plastic surgeon. This will be easily corrected and will solve the problem of other kids making fun of him.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified plastic surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.