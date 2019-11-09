Tear trough fix can rejuvenate your look

Dear Dr. Kelly:

My girlfriend told me she is considering having her tear troughs fixed. I assume this is something around the eyes. Can you explain what the term means?

Response: The tear trough isn’t really a medical term, but it refers to an area that develops at the junction of the cheek and eyelids as we age. We all lose fat in the cheeks as we get older and this happens first in the area of the cheek, nearest the nose. The loss of fat starts out as a depression that looks like a narrow trough, angled from the inner corner of the eye downward and outward towards the middle of the cheek. In essence, it looks like a trough that tears would flow down from the eye when crying.

The development of the tear trough is one of the first signs of aging and is commonly associated with lower eyelid fat bags. Those lower lid bags tends to accentuate the trough. Correction of the tear trough is usually done in one of two ways. For mild cases, placing a hyaluronic acid filler deeply in the area will correct the depression. In most cases, I will use a soft filler that doesn’t attract a lot of water like Restylane Silk. The thicker, firmer fillers such as Juvéderm would not be an appropriate choice in this delicate area. In more severe cases, where there is not only a tear trough deformity but also a lower lid fat bag, surgery is usually the best choice. In those cases, we can remove the excess fat through the inside of the lower eyelid so there is no scar. At the same time, I also correct the tear trough by filling it using the patient’s own fat. Since fat is what is lost, the patient’s own fat is always the best filler.

The surgical procedure leads to a more lasting result and is very rejuvenating. I have found that people tend to judge how you are feeling based on how your eyes look. Most people will interpret loss of fat, with or without lower lid fat bags, as a “tired” look. After surgery, my patients often tell me that their friends cannot even tell they had a procedure done. Instead, their friends usually tell them they look refreshed. If your friend is considering having the tear trough fixed, I would recommend she have a consultation with a surgeon to see whether the best treatment would be injectables or surgery. Please wish her the best of luck.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency. He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions.