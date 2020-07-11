Key Cosmetic Concerns

Think twice about going for a “fake looking” breast augmentation

I want to get a breast augmentation, but I want my breasts to look fake when I am done. I don’t want a natural look, I want them to look “fake.” Can you help me?

Answer: You are not the first to ask me this question. There is a subset of breast augmentation patients whose goal is to look “fake.” This usually means they want breasts that are disproportionately large for their frame with the outline of the implant clearly visible. They want the upper pole to be much fuller than what occurs naturally in life, even when naked. Essentially, they want me to recreate something they have seen in photos; something that never existed prior to the invention of breast implants.

This exaggerated look is not what most patients want. In recent years, most of my breast augmentation patients are looking for smaller, athletic, natural looking breasts. Often, if they have had children, we are just replacing the breast tissue they lost during pregnancy, and maybe going a little bigger. They usually want to be in the B or C cup range. In most of these cases, I can do an augmentation and the result looks so natural, no one would be able to tell that they had an augmentation. Looking “fake” is the last thing the majority of my patients want.

My advice would be not to try and achieve a “fake” look. When implants get too big, they can cause back problems, stretching of the skin, and in my opinion are not attractive. I certainly know plastic surgeons who have no qualms about giving you a fake look. But for me, I am not interested in doing a procedure that I am not proud of when I am done. I want you to be happy, healthy and look natural with a result that no one can tell was an augmentation.

