Key Cosmetic Concerns

It’s easy to turn that “frown” into a smile

Dr. Kelly: My friends are always telling me to smile. I think I have a natural downturn to the corners of my mouth. It has gotten worse as I have gotten older. I’m a happy person and it’s very annoying. Can you help?

Dr. Kelly: The corners of the mouth are called the commissures. Since the commissures naturally turn down when we are sad, most people will perceive any droop in that area as sadness. But a downturn in that area can come from reasons that having nothing to do with sadness. Some people are born with a natural droop. And almost all of us will develop some degree of frown at the commissures as our tissues age.

Fortunately, the fix is relatively simple and is accomplished in two ways. First, fillers such as Juvederm can be injected in a manner that both fills and supports the corner of the mouth. It requires only a small amount of filler and produces a remarkable lift. Secondly, Botox can be used to treat the depressor muscles between the corner of the mouth and the jaw. Again, a tiny amount is needed. With both of these maneuvers, I can push the corners up and literally turn a frown into a smile. It is time to get rid of those annoying comments about how sad you are so your face matches your happy personality.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency. He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.