Keep your expectations realistic when heading into plastic surgery

Dear Doctor Kelly:

You are doing my breast augmentation surgery next week. I have attached a photo of what I want to look like after surgery. Can you make sure that I look like this after surgery?

Dr. Kelly. I can assure you that you won’t look like this. You have sent a picture of Emily Ratajkowski, arguably the most beautiful swimsuit model in the world. She has a completely different frame, is thinner than you, has a six pack, and is paid millions of dollars to model swimsuits. In addition, I guarantee that every one of her published photos is photoshopped. That is the industry standard. You on the other hand, have a marked asymmetry of your breasts and a rib cage that is completely different from Emily. You weigh 20 pounds more, and you don’t work out.

A big part of my job is to give patients realistic expectations. As I often say, I am a physician, not a magician. One of the big mistakes in cosmetic surgery is to try to make someone look like someone else. You have to work with what they look like. The best example is Michael Jackson’s nose, which clearly didn’t match his face. It looked ridiculous because he was obsessed with looking like someone else. The best I can promise you is that I will try to make your breasts more symmetrical, and try to make them about the same size as Ms. Ratajkowski. Beyond that, any expectation you have to look more like her is unrealistic.

If this sounds harsh, I apologize. I think you will get a great result and I think you will be very happy. Nonetheless, in an age where every photo is digitally altered, I find it is more important than ever to be brutally honest. I would much rather disappoint patients before surgery by telling them what is realistic, than to have them expect a result that is not possible. Honesty is always the best policy. In my experience, that is the only way to make patients happy in the world of cosmetic surgery.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency. He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.