Patients should expect cosmetic surgeons to be straight with them

Dr. Kelly: How do you handle patients who want you to do a procedure that you think will make them look worse, not better?

Response. This is a problem I face quite frequently. Patients have always had misconceptions about what procedure they need, but I think it has gotten worse in recent years with so much attention focused on how one looks. Most patients now come having already diagnosed their “problem,” and after doing their internet research they’ve got a strong opinion about what surgery or injectable they want.

I see my role in these cases as an educator. First, I need to see what their ultimate goal is. Are they trying to change a particular area because they want to feel better about themselves? That is almost always the best reason to have something done.

But it’s a big warning sign if they are considering surgery to please a spouse, win a promotion, or be the envy of their friends. In these cases, surgery should not be done. Most of the time, those gains will not happen, and the patient will feel like the surgery wasn’t successful.

Next, I need to examine the patient. Many times, the procedure the patient thinks they need doesn’t match the anatomical problem they have. Common examples would be someone who wants a breast augmentation but really needs a breast lift, or someone who wants liposuction when they really need a tummy tuck.

Finally, what to do with the patient who has the right procedure in mind, but wants more of it than would look good? Such as the breast augmentation patient who wants bigger breasts than what fits her body. Many patients have the idea that if a little is good, more would be even better. That is almost always not the case. Remember, the best injectable is undetectable!

In all of these cases, I gently tell the patient that I don’t think what they are requesting will make them look better. If they insist, then I encourage them to see another physician. It is a common misconception that as long as the credit card goes through, plastic surgeons will do any procedure that a patient wants. In my experience, that is not true for the vast majority of plastic surgeons. “First do no harm” is part of my practice every day. I want to help patients feel better about themselves. I have no interest in doing something that would be inappropriate or that I think might make them look worse. My goal is always to help patients look good, do it safely, and have them be happy afterwards.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency. He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.