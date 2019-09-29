Dear Dr. Kelly:

I just got a quote from a plastic surgeon and their anesthesia fee was much less than other doctors I have seen. This plastic surgeon uses a nurse anesthetist rather than an anesthesiologist and this allows them to charge less. Is this a good idea?

The use of a nurse anesthetist is a common practice that we see in cosmetic surgery performed in private offices. By using a nurse anesthetist, the surgeon can charge less and subsequently attract more patients and make more money. There are many nurse anesthetists who are excellent at what they do. But they are not physicians and are required to practice under the supervision of a physician.

In a hospital, the nurse anesthetist is supervised by an anesthesiologist. But in most office surgery, the nurse anesthetist is supervised by the same plastic surgeon who is also performing the operation. As you can imagine, it is very hard to perform plastic surgery and supervise a nurse anesthetist simultaneously. In our office, we only use board-certified anesthesiologists to give anesthesia. While this does increase the cost of the operation, it is the way I would want my family members to be treated.

There have been multiple instances through the years where the knowledge and experience of the anesthesiologist made a tremendous difference in the safety of the procedure for my patient. When having surgery in a private office, I would only trust a board-certified anesthesiologist.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency. He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.