Key Cosmetics Concerns. Thoroughly research doctors and techniques before a facelift

Dr. Kelly:

I have been researching facelifts on the internet and I can’t tell which technique is best. Do you think I should go with a deep plane approach, or should I have a SMAS plication? I have seen good results with both and it is so hard to choose which surgeon to see:

Dr. Kelly: Thanks for the question. Unfortunately, the internet, which is supposed to be educating patients with knowledge, is actually making things more confusing. I see this all the time. The main problem I see with your approach is the idea that you should choose a facelift surgeon based on the technique he employs. I would strongly disagree with that plan.

There are at least 6-7 legitimately different ways to perform facelifts, and they all have their advantages and disadvantages. The differences have to do with which incisions are used, how aggressive the muscle tightening is performed, and how much fat grafting is added (if any). I go to national meetings where all of these techniques are extensively debated and I see excellent results, produced by great surgeons using very different approaches.

In my experience, the technique is much less important than the skill of the surgeon. Two surgeons can use exactly the same technique and one will get a great result and one will not. Rather than starting your search by only visiting surgeons who use a particular facelift technique, I would advise you to visit three or more board-certified facelift surgeons and ask to see their before and after results. Talk to your primary care doctor, and listen to friends who have had a good experience.

All plastic surgeons are not the same. It is an important decision, with many variables to consider, and choosing your surgeon based solely on the technique he employs may not turn out well.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency. He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.