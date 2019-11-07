Hello and welcome to #LetsTalkKB!

I am elated to begin this journey with all of you. “Let’s Talk KB” is a monthly Life Coaching column dedicated to discussing important topics and answering your questions about personal and family growth in modern society. Share your questions and your insights. There is great work to be done together to help ensure a bright, balanced and blessed future. Now let’s talk! -- Morgan

Attitude of Gratitude

Waking up each morning in island paradise, counting the blessings that we’ve been given, no matter how big or small, is a beautiful mindset to have. The impact that having an attitude of gratitude can have not only on our lives, but on the lives of those around us is palpable and dare I say contagious.

This mindset automatically propels us into a manifested life of “having” rather than a life of “lacking.” However, it’s unfortunate that in today’s society we are bombarded at every turn with advertisements, commercials, social media, etc. that have us believing that only if we have the next best thing will we be happy and fulfilled.

Do you agree? Is this the type of momentary/superficial high that we want our youth to grow in, or that we want to grow in for that matter? Kids copy what they see. Their learned behaviors are a direct outcome of those closest to them. We are their most trusted advisors, providing them the advantage and opportunity to learn these values right in their own homes. Having an attitude of gratitude and appreciating what we have, knowing the value of each and every person, gadget, gift you name it and how it plays a role in our lives can quite possibly set the tone for how we live our daily lives in general.

Asking a child or a teenager to have this mentality will make no sense to them. Affording them the opportunity to learn it from a trusted source will allow this value of gratitude to sink so deep into their core they'll carry it with them for the rest of their lives.

How, you may ask? It’s not the giant undertaking you may be thinking. I grew up around a breakfast, lunch and dinner table where we talked and shared our lives with each other. We jointly celebrated successes, or we strategized to find solutions. We collectively took care of our home, pets and belongings -- bringing a sense of responsibility into our lives as kids. These are actions that a lot of us may have grown up with, but today they are getting lost in translation. These simple family interactions contribute to learning how to appreciate the people in our lives and the things we have. A roof over our heads, food in our bellies, a bed to sleep in at night, and most importantly family members who love us, are not things that should be taken for granted. Especially in the state our world is in today.

Let’s remember together what we have, where we live. Let’s count our many blessings every day. Thanksgiving is the perfect time to either introduce or reiterate an attitude of gratitude into our homes. Let us remind each other how much we mean to each other and remember that our youth are our future. Giving them the tools, values and morals to be well rounded and compassionate human beings is never a bad idea, as they are paving the way for all of us.

About Morgan

Morgan is a published author and certified life coach, teaching in schools and universities, and for character development program in martial arts schools. She also works with private and corporate clients. Her experience as a nationally ranked athlete and a recording artist brings a fresh perspective to the process of self-realization. Morgan is a fifth-degree black belt and holds the title of Sensei, along with several national titles. Morgan hopes that her unique take on life’s journey will touch and transform the lives of others. For more information visit Morgan online by clicking here.