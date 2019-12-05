Give the gift of kindness this holiday season

Kindness is an action that we are all familiar with. We’ve heard it, we’ve given it and when lucky we’ve experienced it.

‘Tis the season to push this action into full gear. It’s ever so easy and simple to be kind to the people that you love and the ones who are giving to you on a regular basis. But does that grow you as a person? Does it feed your soul and enrich you for the years to come?

The challenge here is to be kind to the invisible person that no one pays mind to. The person who’s struggling and has nothing to give you in return, or even THAT person -- who may not be so nice, but it’s only because they are dealing with many of their own battles and are feeling overwhelmed by life.

Our character is built not when things are easy and fluid, but when you have the opportunity to face an adversity and be kind through it. To find respect for an enemy, empathy for someone with different beliefs, and compassion for all human beings regardless of race, age, size, color and status.

This is a time of year when kindness and giving are at the forefront. We’ll create cherished moments with our families, friends and friends. We’ll laugh with them, plan with them and carry the beautiful energy that we share together into the following year. How lucky we are! Because not everyone has that blessing.

Challenge yourself to reach out to a person who you just can’t come to befriend at work, within your family or in your classroom and wish them a holiday kindness. Supply a meal for someone who you know doesn’t have one. Clean out those abundant closets and watch eyes light up on the faces of those who receive your gift. The goal is to not get something in return, but to know you grew your character with this act, you were an example of kindness, and maybe you made someone smile.

That’s the ultimate gift that you can give. Not the newest technology or the latest model car, but a genuine smile built from a chance you took. Be the NEW change and grow yourself and your loved ones in the process.

Happy Holidays and blessings to you all.

About Morgan Duzouglo

Morgan is a published author and successfully works as a certified professional life coach, giving courses and seminars in schools and universities and a character development program in martial arts schools. Her unique experience as a nationally ranked athlete, as well as a recording artist, bring a rare and fresh perspective to the exciting process of self-realization. Morgan is determined to spread her light and hopes that her unique take on life’s journey will touch, transform, and give wondrous possibilities to the lives of others. For more information visit Morgan online by clicking here.

@MDVcoaching