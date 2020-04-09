Life is not normal, but seniors can survive by tapping into their experience

Thank goodness seniors have wisdom, creativity and the confidence to draw upon in a time of crisis. The bad news is everywhere: Either you are at risk of becoming infected by the coronavirus, or you’re told to think positive and have patience.

Neither is effective. We all draw upon our experiences from other trying times. That is where having experienced a long life is so helpful.

As of the morning of Thursday, April 9, here are the statistics:

1,503,936 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world -- 90,057 dead from the virus.

432,596 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States -- 14,831 dead.

16,364 confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida -- 354 dead.

5,745 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County, with 2,454 in Broward County.

49 confirmed cases in Key Biscayne. No deaths yet reported.

Jails are releasing “non-violent” prisoners from jail to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Marriott has furloughed service people and their corporate offices -- at least 30,000 staff and corporate staff have been or will be laid off within the next week worldwide.

Restaurants are closed or have severely curtailed service to take-out only. Thousands of e servers/chefs/managers are laid off. There are no numbers yet because it’s so pervasive, and it’s all happened only in the past week.

When all is said and done, more may well lose jobs or business from the coronavirus than will have gotten ill from it. But what can be done? Without reliable tests, or even the option to be tested, we live in fear. We don’t feel safe. No longer does rational thinking prevail.

Life is not normal. There are no sports on TV. The calendar of events is empty due to cancellations. There is no way to know your Covid-19 status unless there is a test, and tests are limited to emergency personnel and symptomatic people. We can’t help but worry that “it could be me.” It’s discombobulating!

The good news is that Miami-Dade has opened a testing site at Marlins Park and several others across the County. There is no date yet, but “hope is in sight.” That will help assuage fears. Who knows? Soon islands like Key Biscayne might have a testing site.

In the meantime, use the time to catch up with friends -- phone or Facetime. Learn how to use Zoom, the teleconferencing program, so you can see people’s faces. Figure out all the shortcuts on your smartphone. Spring clean! Do anything to drown out the annoying little devil whispering in your ear all the reasons it SHOULD be you who gets sick.

Each of our lives is worthwhile – live it!