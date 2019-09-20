My client’s 94-year-old mother died while in hospice. How? She fell out of bed, broke her femur and died within days. She fell out of bed because the hospice provider apparently didn’t believe the family when they said mom had a doctor’s order for bed rails.

As a consequence, I wrote the CEO of the hospice alleging negligence and requesting damages. Their attorney responded saying they bore no responsibility. So, we will litigate the issue.

That’s the good news. The bad news? This exchange illustrates the indifference the hospice and its leadership have toward my client and his deceased mother. They don’t care about their patients; they care about liability and the hospice’s bottom line.

I want to castigate the hospice and its callous attorney, but is it really fair? Attorneys mirror their clients. Ergo, as offended as I am about how he addressed -- actually, refused to address -- my client or his mother, he is as offended that I think him callous. As Cool Hand Luke’s jailer would say, “What we've got here is a failure to communicate.” The truth is, not only do he and I share that failure but so does the hospice management and their patients.

Hospice companies make money by billing Medicare for beds, oxygen, wheelchairs, social workers, pastors, nurses, etc.The idea is to get the Medicare-reimbursable people and equipment into play so an invoice can be submitted. That being the case, who has time to worry about the patient or their loved ones?

When was the last time a high-ranking corporate executive directly interacted with hospice patients? Have they seen the tears of these families? Do they not realize these are real people, with real names, and with real families who don’t want to see their loved ones suffer?

When you hand over your mother to a hospice provider, it’s like handing over your baby to the daycare provider. You’re nervous, but you’ve been told this is the right thing, and like most of us you default to trust. Unfortunately, when something goes terribly wrong, it is disheartening that the first instinct of management isn’t the loss of life but of its potential impact to the company’s bottom line.

And where is Medicare in situations like this? Two years ago, this same hospice company that my client used was fined millions to settle a False Claims Act charge against them. They admitted no wrong-doing, but one of the most egregious allegations was that they fed hospice patients and their families bad information to line up unneeded treatment, which they would then submit to Medicare for reimbursement..

So why doesn’t Medicare change the system? Why don’t they use a secondary safety check system to verify claims before cutting large checks? Medicare is aware of the endemic fraud in the system. They could program computers to monitor it. But it’s not done as a matter of course. Why?

The sad, harsh reality here is that Medicare doesn’t hold their providers accountable. It expedites large payouts to often questionable “Medicare providers.” And even when caught in a fraud, no one goes out of business. Sounds like the worst kind of senior abuse.

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care". If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com