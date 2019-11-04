Senior Boomers’ voices, and spending power, will be heard

Baby boomers are now Senior Boomers, which creates a whole new opportunity to influence healthcare policy, bank policies, legal policies and marketing policies. It’s not rocket science to figure out that seniors don’t want to purchase products hawked by millennials and vice versa. The hard part, getting heard! The good news? We’re the largest incoming senior generation ever. Our voices will be heard.

The big association we all know and rely on to represent us is AARP (formerly the American Association of Retired Persons). It’s stated mission is “to empower people to choose how they live as they age.” In 1958, when the organization was established, 65 was the retirement age. It’s when the average life expectancy for a man was 66 and a woman was 74. Sixty years later, 65 is the new 50 and average life expectancy is 76 for men and 81 for women. That’s an extra 10 years of buying power.

With over 2,000 employees, AARP has it’s finger in lots of pots. But the organization’s money is made by partnering with companies that want the senior business.

Who are these companies? Insurance companies, Medicare supplement plans. Auto insurance plans. Marriott. Marriott gives all guests over 62 a 15% discount, based upon availability.

How do discounts and insurance help us “choose how we live”?

Our country’s health care policy is fundamentally flawed against seniors. Hospitals treat them/us as debit cards because Medicare allows unlimited tests. And HIPAA, with it’s desire to keep our medical records private, ensures that doctors and hospitals don’t cooperate with each other in treatment.

And where are the banks? Why can’t they implement technologies to protect large withdrawals on a seniors account from unknown entities. If American Express can do it, all banks can do it.

Finally, the University of Maryland-Baltimore County has the Erickson School on Aging. The stated aim of a degree there is “to prepare students for entry level professional positions in management of aging services”

Based on their list of required courses, it sounds like a new generation is being trained to use HIPAA and Medicare for the benefit of ingrained institutions, not the care of seniors.

