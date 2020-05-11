Seniors are leading the way in the US COVID-19 battle

Living through the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic as a “senior” isn’t so bad.

If you recall, when the pandemic first hit, it was all about seniors. Nursing homes everywhere have been hit hard.

What COVID-19 illustrates is how poorly trained most nursing home workers are, something I’ve written about in previous articles.

By the time the president admitted there was a serious problem with the virus, it turns out that the age group with the most cases differed greatly depending on location. In Miami-Dade, it was between the ages of 25-64. In Ft. Lauderdale and Palm Beach, it was closer to 35-80.

So why are seniors so important in this unprecedented situation?

First, let’s talk about Dr. Anthony Fauci. The almost 80-year-old has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) for 36 years. During that time he’s turned down the directorship of the NIH, stating that he can contribute more where he is. He graduated first in his medical school class at Cornell. The man is smart. He took the US through the HIV/AIDS epidemic, SARS (swine flu) and ebola. Now he’s tackling the Coronavirus pandemic. He is not afraid to contradict President Trump because he’s a scientist and true to his field. He personifies the Hippocratic Oath: Do no harm!

Deborah Brix, the other stand-out on this national stage, is 64. Not a “senior,” but close. She has been with the US government her medical career. She started her government medical career at the Department of Defense after graduating from Pennsylvania State University’s Hershey School of Medicine. In 2014, President Obama appointed her as Ambassador at Large for Global HIV within the State Department. When the coronavirus team was assembled, Vice President Mike Pence tapped her to lead the White House response. She’s the gatherer of the information the president “interprets.”

In other words, a member of the Silent Generation and a Baby Boomer are showing us that experience, knowledge and wisdom creates a pool of resources to call on. Thank you seniors for leading us through this time!