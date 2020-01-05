#letstalkkb - I love January.

A time for reinvention and a fresh start! We set resolutions, make plans, buy all the gear we need to begin our new workout routine, get our long-awaited memberships, you name it. But let’s get real. How long does it last for? A few weeks or months and then we completely forget what our goals were because we’ve become distracted, stressed, disinterested or overwhelmed.

I ask you, when you think of a fresh start what do you picture in your head? A series of events that you'd like to take place? Perhaps some sort of progress in your overall life? I’d like to plant a seed in your mind that will give you the willpower to propel past the momentary high of a resolution and a few sweaty gym days. Picture your fresh start as a beautifully crisp blank canvas, nothing more and nothing less. It doesn’t have a name, emotion or thought tied to it, it simply is.

Now, if our goals and resolutions are the paint and we continue to make the same brush strokes year after year then we have a series of duplicate paintings. Each painting reiterating the fact that we haven’t grown or learned anything. I challenge you to use new colors for this year’s canvas. Boldly splatter the paint at some points, and go dot for dot at others. Try new techniques that perhaps make you feel a little uncomfortable at first and watch how you learn to love the serendipitous process of discovery.

We are creatures of habit and our relentless mentality of insisting on the same goals year after year simply to dismiss them shortly thereafter is more harmful to us than helpful. We’re setting ourselves up to fail before we’ve even began. I want to encourage you to set goals that will enrich your life from the inside out. However big or small, these are the goals that will continue to give back to you and yours for many years to come.

Listen to the passions of your mind, heart and soul and pay attention to what they are asking from you as a unique individual. You are the person that you’ll spend the most time with in this life, so if you enjoy your own company and are spending your free time filled with something that you’re excited about, then the odds are that that happiness will translate into your daily life and into your interactions with others. You’ll see a drastic improvement in your relationships with your kids, your partner or even your colleagues.

I urge you to set goals for YOU and not because they are the most common or popular at the moment. Take the time to sit with yourself and set the goals that you are positive will give back to you in the future. Even go as far as to make it a family event and share your thoughts with each other. There’s power in numbers and you never know where your biggest support system may come from. A seven-year-old asking you if you’ve read a chapter in your new book each day is an impressive motivational moment. Those curious young minds are never to be underestimated! In conclusion, bring out that canvas and start painting! Reinvent and rediscover yourself without fear, judgement, or insecurities. NO HOLDING BACK. Just you and a fresh new start. What will you paint?

About Morgan.

Morgan Duzoglou-Mariotti is a published author and successfully works as a certified professional life coach, giving courses and seminars in schools and universities and a character development program in martial arts schools. She also works with private and corporate clients. Her unique experience as a nationally ranked athlete, as well as a recording artist, bring a rare and fresh perspective to the exciting process of self-realization.

Morgan is a fifth-degree black belt and holds the title of Sensei, along with several national titles. Her twenty-five- year background in extensively studying and teaching martial arts and its diverse philosophies is what drove Morgan to earn her life coaching degree. Artistry has called to Morgan in many forms; she spent fourteen years in the music industry as a singer/songwriter, contributing her talents to top forty artists in the US Latin market, covering the United States, Latin America, and Europe. Morgan is determined to spread her light and hopes that her unique take on life’s journey will touch, transform, and give wondrous possibilities to the lives of others.

For more information visit Morgan on line by clicking here.

@MDVcoaching