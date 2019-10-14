Here is the conundrum. Together, a married couple has a home plus $500,000 in assets, $250,000 each. Both are in their 70s and she’s five years younger. The husband takes a turn for the worse, he has a series of minor strokes and dementia begins to show itself. His balance is off and he’s become a fall risk. The wife cannot take care of him alone.

He comes out of the hospital, goes into rehab, and stays. After the first 21 days, Medicare no longer pays for his stay. No one mentions that when he is first enrolled. After the first month she receives a bill for about $4,500 – the last eight days were $500/day. What are her options:

Find in-home care which, for a 12-hour day, is $180/day. Find a memory care facility, which will be about $6,000/mth or $72,000 a year. Qualify him for Medicaid so he can go to the original rehab facility and Medicaid pays; her monthly contribution with be between $700 - $1,000.

This is where Florida and New York assist the seniors – they allow “spousal refusal.” This means that the community spouse (the healthy one) refuses to make her assets available to be counted toward a Medicaid lookback for the infirmed spouse. A “statement of refusal” from the community spouse can be submitted with the spouse’s Medicaid application.

It sounds horrible, right? Your spouse of 30+ years is sick and you don’t want to pay his or her bills. Selfish, right? But think about it. If you put all your resources to your spouse’s care, how long will it take to impoverish you both?

Now, let’s look at the other side. This couple, living in a home (which is not an asset for Medicaid purposes), has a certain amount of money for retirement.

If all the assets are switched to the healthy spouses name, the infirmed spouse can receive treatment in a nursing home under the auspices of Medicaid, and the healthy spouse can add accoutrements like a TV, a private room, aides when needed. And there will still be assets for when the healthy needs care.

The drawback to “spousal refusal” is that the state can sue for the money it paid to keep your spouse in their facility, but they can only claim what Medicaid paid (not private pay). And it’s rarely done.

Is there room for fraud here? Can a spouse take money from a joint account and place it in their own account without the other spouse knowing? Yes. And it happens, but rarely in Medicaid cases.

This is an easy way for both spouses to have medical care without becoming impoverished. The State of Florida has had this right since 1999 and very few abuses, if any, have been documented.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care". If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com