Competent, responsible public officials remember that the money they have to spend on their community comes directly from their citizens’ tax dollars and that the government exists to serve them. These taxpayers have every right to know how their elected officials are spending their money.

The citizens also have a responsibility to be informed and hold their local government accountable. The more openness, accountability and transparency a local government provides, the more it builds TRUST between the taxpayers and the elected leaders. A beautiful thing about having open conversations between taxpayers and elected leaders is that a two-way conversation often produces the best ideas.

Secrecy erodes trust. Secrecy can serve as a cover for corruption in government. Corruption is generally defined as “the misuse of entrusted authority for private gain.” It occurs anytime public officials or employees misuse authority placed in them as public servants for either monetary or non monetary gain that accrues to them, their friends, their relatives, or their personal or political interests.” (Anticorruption Assessment Handbook)

The harm caused by such situations is not only monetary. The deception is detrimental to our democracy. The public trust in government is violated

Florida Law Provides for Open Records Our Sunshine Laws.

Did you know that the Florida Freedom of Information legislation states that “all state, county, and municipal records shall at all times be open for a personal inspection by any person.” [Fla. Stat. sec. 119.01 (1995)] This means you have the right to go to our village clerk and request village “municipal records” defined as documents, papers, letters, photographs, or sound recordings made in connection with the transaction of any official business by any agency.”

You are not required to give a reason for wanting this information. By Florida law, you are entitled to receive it.

The Florida Constitution Provides for Open Meetings.

We often hear councilmembers and government-appointed committee members mention operating “in the sunshine.” The Sunshine Act (1996) requires that any collegial public body of a municipality where official acts will be taken are public meetings. (Fla Consti, art 1 24b)

According to the state’s attorney general, “the law in essence, is applicable to any gathering whether formal or informal, of two or more members of the same board or commission to discuss some matter on which foreseeable action will be taken by the public board or commission. The public has the right to attend these meetings except for certain exceptions such as litigation strategy and contract negotiations. Reasonable notice of the meetings must be given to the public and the press. Written minutes of these meetings are required. They must be available to the public.”

Councilmembers and government committee members complain about not being able to discuss issues outside of noticed meetings. The purpose of the laws are to prevent decisions being made in secrecy and without public input.

With the council elections approaching it is always important to be aware of the critical elements of good government. How are we doing? Give input to your councilmembers. In these unprecedented times, our residents’ opinions are even more important than ever!

Betty Sime Conroy is a longtime resident of Key Biscayne, two term council member, and former vice chairperson of the Charter Writing Committee.