Turmoil throughout the world is leading us toward transformation
I’ve never heard of a time in history where circumstances improved “just because.” Have you? In every major radical change we have experienced there has been a prerequisite uproar, such as protests, corruption or war, to name a few. There isn’t one continent, country or person that is left untouched by our current experiences with everything from climate catastrophes to a pandemic, and now a social uprising over racism.
Some are begging for it to stop. Some have become actively engaged. Others are impartial. Regardless of your stance, you know what’s at stake. We are seeing our world on fire, and make no mistake, it is a vital part of a very important process: TRANSFORMATION!
Why now? This is the perfect question for the moment. Racism isn’t new, nor is corruption, prejudice or even our suffering planet. So why now? I love what Will Smith said: “It’s not new, it’s just being filmed.”
We have come to a tipping point as a whole. Human kind is fed up with the old ways and is desperate for change. This mentality is exactly what will propel the possibilities and opportunities needed for radical change to take place. Younger generations living through these uneasy times will never forget the harm that’s being done. They are the ones who will ensure that the same antiquated decisions are never repeated. If we are lucky, they will give us the hope of a happy and united future. I recently wrote about a phrase photographed on a Chinese subway wall: “We won’t go back to normal, because normal was the problem.” This has never been more true! Our world is transforming before our eyes for the better. It is a painful process to get there, but after every storm the soil is made fresh, soaked and fertilized, and ready for regrowth.
Imagine a life where the only characteristics we define people by are of their personality, intellect and ability to make a difference. This is the direction we are heading in. This is the transformation happening in front of us. Statistics show that people are more afraid of public speaking than death, yet look at what’s happening. People are willing to take their chances and stand up for what they believe our future should look like. Personally, I strongly disagree with the foolish violence that’s taking place in the name of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. However, the peaceful protesting and the moves being made by some powerful, brave people are proof there is strength in numbers. United, we are roughly 7.5 billion! There is very little that we can’t accomplish with a common goal and fresh perspective.
Now more than ever there’s little separating us from our brothers and sisters across the globe. We are finally understanding that labels don’t matter; distinguishing yourself in any other way other than “human” is a waste of time. With that in mind, what part do you choose to play in this transformation? Perhaps you are unsure of what your actions and reactions should be. That’s ok. What should you tell your kids? Should you give your opinion? Is it better to be quiet? There is no correct answer, but fear should not factor into your decision making. Your voice is yours to do with as you please. This time of discomfort must be embraced and used. It’s what will lead us to the peace we are all longing for. We are in the turbulence of a lifetime, but we will survive it. And when the sun hits your face after the storm, you’ll know you did your part to make it shine.
About Morgan Duzoglou-Mariotti >
Morgan is a published author and successfully works as a certified professional life coach, giving courses and seminars in schools and universities and a character development program in martial arts schools.
Her unique experience as a nationally ranked athlete, as well as a recording artist, bring a rare and fresh perspective to the exciting process of self-realization.
Morgan is determined to spread her light and hopes that her unique take on life’s journey will touch, transform, and give wondrous possibilities to the lives of others. For more information visit Morgan online.
@MDVcoaching