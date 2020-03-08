The topic of bullying is of growing concern not only in our community but across the country. We hear the terrible stories of bullying, and although it breaks our hearts, are we doing our part to not only prevent it, but also to understand it?

In my experience, being able to wrap my head around a concept, and understand it at its core, makes any difficult situation manageable and less daunting. I’d like to begin with a few statistics that may provide some insight if your child is experiencing bullying, or even if you are! Just because we get older doesn’t mean it goes away; it just changes its ugly face.

In 2017, the National Center for Education Statistics & Bureau of Justice reported that 70% of young people say they have seen bullying in their schools, approximately 30% of young people admitted to bullying others, and an online adult survey stated that 31% of Americans have experienced bullying, with 43% stating this behavior has become more acceptable.

So, what do we do? Do we just turn a blind eye and let “them” handle it? Better yet, who is “them”? There is no one like yourself to help resolve any bullying situation.

That statement stands true for a child of the same age as the one getting bullied, as it does for parents, law enforcement officers, or even a teacher or friend.

Our martial arts school (RDCA MMA) teaches a slew of bully defense tactics -- none of which involve fighting. Defense from bullies starts with understanding the situation, learning how to hold your ground, stand up for yourself, and show assertion in a way that says “Don’t mess with me.”

We are constantly reiterating the fact that insecurities, control issues, and a power complex are the primary characteristics of bullies. It is a bully’s main motivation when looking for someone to target. They specifically prey on the vulnerable, people who are either less physically capable to defend themselves, or are verbally less assertive in order to debate a matter.

To make it simple, bullies crave the validation of their peers, and the sensation of overpowering another person.

They bully to compensate for their inability to control other areas of their life, such as familial relationships, life’s pressures, or secrets they don’t feel comfortable sharing. This by no means makes their behavior acceptable, but understanding who you’re up against can help you cope with the crippling fear experienced by some. It also can help you avoid future occurrences.

Bullying is not a new thing. However, society has become so fixated on labeling, it’s turned into a more prominent term used to describe anything from a passive disagreement to physical abuse.

Let’s be clear, having a disagreement with someone doesn’t mean that bullying occurred. It simply means that someone didn’t get their way and they are looking for a way to justify it. The hypersensitivity that revolves around bullying needs to subside. We should be more focused on teaching our kids about accountability, respect and common courtesy.

The “victim mentality” doesn’t serve anyone. On the contrary, it leaves room for self-doubt, inferiority complexes and just downright weakness.

It’s easy to point fingers at someone and say their behavior was wrong. I’ve met my fair share of passive aggressiveness, but that doesn’t classify those people as bullies, it’s simply how they’ve chosen to behave.

I believe we need to show each other the strength we can have by lifting up one another and standing up for others. Just like any movement, it starts with just one person. I implore parents to educate your kids on the characteristics of bullies;to assist each other in identifying these people. Knowledge is power, and so is having a common goal.

We can’t expect our kids to behave in a positive manner if we’re not setting a good example. Road rage, rudeness at a store, passive aggressive texts, or yelling at someone over a phone call are all too common. We see it, we experience it, and unfortunately we sometimes do it.

Bullying can be shifted into understanding, and even kindness can come of it. It takes a village, but luckily, we have a pretty great one!

About Morgan Duzoglou-Mariotti

Morgan is a published author and successfully works as a certified professional life coach, giving courses and seminars in schools and universities and a character development program in martial arts schools. Her unique experience as a nationally ranked athlete, as well as a recording artist, bring a rare and fresh perspective to the exciting process of self-realization. Morgan is determined to spread her light and hopes that her unique take on life’s journey will touch, transform, and give wondrous possibilities to the lives of others. For more information click here.

