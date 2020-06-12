The budget process is upon us for next fiscal year, which means, as always, much attention will center on our local share of ad valorem taxes, determined by the aggregate assessed value of real estate within the village. That’s our main source of municipal revenue, which of course means that our village services and planning priorities are very closely tied to real estate values.

Last week, the Islander News published an op-ed piece, written by Barry Goldmeier, under the heading, “We need to escape from Fantasy Island to regain prosperity.” This put forth various observations bearing on real estate values and the financial health of the village, some of which has been a topic of discussion among residents and councilmembers, past and present. As the subject deserves serious consideration, we offer a perspective about the asserted fantasies that are thought to hold us back.

First, our local government is not contentedly blind to declining revenues. And it cannot be said that our council does nothing to preserve and raise values. Reasonable minds differ about council policies and effectiveness, but it would be blind indeed not to see that local control has enhanced our perceived and actual value. This can be seen in public works improvements, extensive landscaping, new and improved parks, the Community Center and its many programs, zoning and planning codes tailored to our liking, and the village’s support of local institutions that add so much to our civic life. All of this and more shows how wise and effective local control drives value.

Second, it is something of a leap to conclude that our value-trend is negative and worsening dangerously, the dubious comparison with Opa Locka notwithstanding. During the recession years, our tax base was down. It rebounded beginning around 2011, increasing year-by-year, approaching a 10% increase in 2014 over the prior year. Around 2018, the upward trend line curved downward, dipping last year by a few points. Through it all we maintained excellent services, funded improvements and supplemented reserves, while maintaining an excellent bond rating and the lowest full-service millage rate in the county. Hardly a debacle or harbinger of ruin, although next year may be jarring.

Why have residential prices dipped and days on market lengthened? Well, there are ebbs and flows in foreign exchange rates and on-shore investment, regionally and generally. And we’ve seen over time and increasingly in recent years that a significant number of non-resident owners establish primary residences here. These realities point to a decline in speculative purchasing and flipping, which also helps to explain flattened appreciation. There’s more at play here than the supposition that we’re obscure to many Northeasterners and that our answer lies in marketing.

Third, it is a false choice to suppose that we can either spend tax money to shore up property values or pay for resilience. We are doing both and need to. The engagement of a Resilience Officer addresses both needs because real estate investment decisions increasingly include comparative due diligence about how individual communities are planning for a dry future. The notion that an in-house capability is unnecessary and imprudent is incorrect for this reason and others. Despite RSMAS being down the street, we cannot rely solely on their expertise. They have other things to do, and many management decisions made in the here-and-now will have sustainability implications. Hiring an in-house resilience expert with the right background and skill set was necessary, both for planning and for marketing.

There are troubling portents nevertheless. Sea level rise is indeed an existential threat. The commercial sector is in varying stages of distress. Commercial rents have always posed challenges. Now, rent and operating expenses are untenable for many. These stresses will reverberate with landlords and mortgage lenders. It may be that consumer spending will decrease, further stressing restaurants and retailers. Business closures and lingering commercial vacancies may well affect our quality of life and the image and value proposition associated with Key Biscayne overall.

And it is true that Key Biscayne is not a presumptive first or easy choice for some Northeasterners and Midwesterners. There are demographic, cultural and economic reasons for this that probably are not fully susceptible to an excellent and sustained public relations campaign.

So, what’s to be done? Basically, what we’re doing and strive to be doing, always with improvement in mind. Sensible budgeting. Excellent management. Wise strategic priorities implemented skillfully. Putting the right people on the right tasks. Championing better efficiencies. And not least, remembering the nature of this community at its best, understanding with particularity the qualities that define Key Biscayne so positively and building on those qualities.

Which brings us to the Chamber of Commerce, strangely attacked in the Goldmeier commentary column. The chamber’s outreach and programs to draw visitors is extensive and highly professional; the “Shop, Dine and Unwind” guide being but one example. It has broad reach and a website-verified record of success in stimulating local commerce with outsiders. The click-stats on the website demonstrate wide-ranging interest in Key Biscayne from a great many parts of the county and from abroad. And it was odd that the piece missed altogether the chamber’s promotion in the last Super Bowl’s Official Guide, which reached almost a million and a quarter Super Bowl fans.

That promotion, posted on the chamber’s website, touts island living, surrounded by nature, with beautiful neighborhoods within walking distance of restaurants and shops, not to mention excellent schools serving a great place to raise a family in the safest city in Florida. That does sum up something about our strengths. We’re not Palm Beach, Golden Beach, Fischer Island, or Indian Creek, and we don’t want to be. We are Key Biscayne, a real town, with a distinctive local history, a high degree of civic engagement, and venerable clubs and institutions supporting a friendly, neighborly interactive and culturally rich community that just happens to sit in the subtropics on a beautiful island, surrounded by parks, separate from but close to a major international airport and an especially exotic U.S. city. We have a few things going for us. While there’s much to do, much is being done.

