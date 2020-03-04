On the heels of Hurricane Dorian’s devastation of the Bahamas, following the subsequent philanthropy provided by Key Biscayne to our island neighbors, I wrote an editorial in our Sept. 19 edition on the generosity prevalent on the island. I noted that I was “humbled and inspired” by the response from island residents.

Last Thursday, this spirit of giving was again in full display during the 13th Annual Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle Luncheon. This group of ladies, as Harriett Stein stated in her opening remarks, feels the need to give back for the right to live in the paradise that is Key Biscayne.

The story of the group’s humble beginnings were both humorous and inspiring. From its start at a Grand Bay apartment 12 years ago, the group, supported administratively by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, has raised $218,237 to fund 32 different organizations, plus eight more that were funded this year. A total of 98% of the funds raised are distributed among the selected recipients. A list of the eight organizations which received grants this year are listed below. There is also a link to each organization's website to learn more or add support.

The work of the KB Giving Circle is as detailed as it is inspiring. They give money to local charities, which guarantees the cash will get to where it’s intended and not go toward a mega-complex that’s very costly to run. They also interview potential recipients, and in many cases visit to see the impact their contributions could make.

I very much appreciate Joan McCaughan inviting me to this luncheon. Hearing the stories shared by recipient organizations was a vivid reminder that when the community makes sure everyone can reach their potential we all benefit. This ensures that our community remains a vibrant place to live and work.

THANK YOU to the Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle and a special shout out to the group that organizes this luncheon: Diane Borzogi, Iris Fisher, Fran Gaynes, Ellen Glovsky, Joanne Goldfard, Marilyn Levin, Joan McCaughan, Harriet Stein and Kate Trotman.

List of the 2020 organizations which were recipients of support from the Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle

A Plant in every Classroom: A plant in every classroom’s mission is to help improve the health of students and educators by bringing nature into their daily lives. The organization works with schools to bring indoor plants to their classrooms. Research shows that just 40 seconds of viewing a plant helps ease stress, improve focus and attention, and create a culture of health. Learn more by clicking here.

Children’s Bereavement Center: The children’s Bereavement center’s goal is to empower children, young adults, and their families adjust to life after the loss of a loved one within a supportive community of their peers, and to promote healthful grief, healing and growth. You can learn more by clicking here.

ICU baby: ICU baby is exclusively dedicated to the support of families with a premature or critically ill baby in our community’s Neonatal intensive Care units (NICU). ICU baby’s projects eliminate the financial and emotional barriers that prevent families from being with their baby in the hospital and improve each family’s NICU experiences while they are there. Learn more by clicking here.

Youth Academic Support Services of South Florida: this program provides at risk youth with the support and resources they need to finish their high school diplomas, receive workforce training, further their education and secure stable employment. Clients are between 16 – 24 years old, deficient in basic skills and therefore facing a myriad of barriers to self-sufficiency. They maintain long term connections to their clients. Learn more by clicking here.

Leadership learning Center at San Juan Bosco: The leadership learning center at St. John Bosco is a program rooted in a long history of service to others, which aims to create positive change for youth in need by helping them develop self-respect and self esteem through personal, physical, and academic achievement, including access to internet instruction. Learn more by clicking here.

LEAP for ladies: LEAP empowers incarcerated women to transcend their past and successfully re-enter society by providing transformational education, entrepreneurial training and mentorship. They serve as a model and advocate for the power of rehabilitation over retribution. LEAP maintains a home to house newly released women and thrift shop; whish also provides these women opportunities for employment. Learn more by clicking here.

Miami Music Project: The Miami music project provides social transformation through music education to children in underserved communities who otherwise wouldn’t have access to music education or the experience of public orchestral performances. Learn more by clicking here.

Silent victims of Crime: Silent victims of crime (SVC) creates programs that works to empower children of incarcerated parents in Florida by providing educational enrichment, social support, and positive mentoring. Through our partnership with other agencies they assist with prison bonding visitation. Established in Miami by Paulette Pfeifer, a philanthropist with 22 years of experience working with children of inmates, SVC’s goal is to mitigate the risk factors associated with incarcerations and help these children succeed in life. Learn more by clicking here.