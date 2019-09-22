The power of philanthropy on our island is one of Key Biscayne’s strongest assets. A generous spirit is at the heart of what makes the key an extraordinary place to grow up, do business, raise a family and build a life.

Evidence of philanthropy is all around us, but it isn’t until some drastic, life-changing event occurs that we are struck by the island’s outpouring of support and generosity. It has been overwhelming.

I am humbled and inspired by how Key Biscayne residents rallied to support the Bahamian community impacted by the fury of Hurricane Dorian.

Volunteers came together to donate goods and money. It was awe-inspiring to see entire families, and even kids by themselves, carrying donations to unit 38 at the Square Shopping Center.

And a special “thank you” to the dozens of volunteers who unselfishly gave of their time to receive, sort and pack the goods. They staffed the location from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for 13 straight days.

Together, the community gathered enough to fill hundreds of boxes of goods, arranged for several boats and private planes to deliver the goods to the Bahamas, and opened their wallets to raise funds through the Key Biscayne Community Foundation’s Emergency Disaster Fund.

As if this weren’t enough, now we are seeing an outpouring of Key Biscayne kindness for the Auguste Family. The story of Erick the Barber, Elsie, Erynn and Chloe is one of incredible loss, courage and an indomitable spirit. Key Biscayners welcomed the family with open arms last Sunday. Michele Estevez provided a place for the family to call home. By Monday, Erynn was attending classes at the K-8 center and going through martial arts training at RDCA/MMA studio, courtesy of the Dozuglou Family. Chloe, age 2, was welcomed to KBPS by Director Anne Rothe. And Iberia Bank helped the Aguste family open a bank account,

Even though they experienced unbelievable personal tragedy, all these acts of kindness have helped the family feel a sense of normalcy. And of being a part of our community.

We celebrate this generous spirit. Altruism courses through the blood of Key Biscayne residents.

Thank you.

Justo