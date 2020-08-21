When the statistics take on a life of their own and become ‘real’

Every day the Islander News looks at the numbers, studies them, makes calculations, identifies trends and reports the latest Covid-19 statistics across the nation, state, county and our island. Many have become desensitized by the numbers, but at the end of the day they are just numbers

Or are they? At what point do these statistics become something else, something more personal?

This is not an editorial to convince skeptics the pandemic is real. And it’s not meant to add fuel to the fire for “alarmists.” Rather, it is an attempt to provide perspective when these numbers take on a more tangible, personal meaning.

When they hit home.

Two Sundays ago, I was reading one of the many social media reactions to an Islander News story updating the daily tally of Covid cases. The reader’s comment said, in part: “1.5% of Americans have been infected and of those 1.5%, there is a 97% survival rate, but most of those who died were already dying of another disease with the biggest victim age group being 85 or older.”

As I was reflecting on the post, I received a text from a relative. It was a simple message: One of our cousins had just passed away after a two-week Covid battle.

So now, that 3% mortality rate hit our family. Then I thought about my cousin. He was neither older than 85 nor was “dying of another disease.”

Perspective.

The reader’s post, while accurate, does not take into account the human toll infections take when they hit close to home. The human toll.

The following Wednesday, Covid hit the Islander News family. Our sales manager, Mariella Oliva, tested positive for the virus. I asked Mariella if we could share her story and she wholeheartedly said yes. She wants people to be aware of how wicked this thing is. It is not “just the flu,” as some naysayers claim.

Mariella will recover, but her battle has not been easy. In one of her messages she told me, “Hasta que a uno no le da, no entiende hasta qué punto llega esto.” Rough translation: “Until you get it, you do not understand how far this thing can go.” Others of her family now have tested positive as well.

Mariella is as strong a young lady as I have worked with. She will recover, God willing, but how about the many who do not? The physical toll on those infected is immense. The dread and anxiety they experience is a heavy psychological weight. But also, the stress experienced by family members, who balance taking care of a loved one with protecting themselves, is an emotion that can’t be measured.

Perspective.

And now, just as I was completing this column, another email comes in, this one entitled “Death in Key Biscayne.” The email was asking the Islander News to help spread the word about a GoFundMe page set up to help the family of island resident Carlos Chujfi, who lost his battle with Covid. Carlos left behind his wife and two kids, the youngest 15 years old.

We hope you can help the Chujfi family in their time of need. Click here to donate.

Perspective.