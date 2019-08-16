My name is Pamela Quiroga and I am a Key Biscayne resident and mother of two wonderful boys. I am writing you in hopes that my experience will inspire your publication to feature one of the most amazing Key Biscayne assets that we have right here on our island paradise.

This Key Biscayne hidden jewel is Mrs. Darlene Durant, 2nd grade teacher at Key Biscayne K-8 Center.

Four years ago, my oldest son, Luca, was entering 2nd grade and was assigned to Mrs. Durant’s classroom. Aside from all the nerves of uncertainty of what was to come, I was still learning as a parent to navigate the elementary school experience.

I met this beautiful, warm woman who was Mrs. Durant on the first day of school. She told me that as of today Luca and I were joining a very special group of past and current students (and parents) that are called “Durant Diamonds.” I had no idea what impact this woman, teacher, and group would have on me and my family.

Luca would come home most days sharing life lessons taught through stories told by his teacher. Luca was shy and quiet. Being anointed as a Durant Diamond through warm hugs, clear expectations, and confidence in his abilities, he completed the school year fully motivated to conquer each day.

He graduated 5th grade last year and went on to Mast Academy. When I ask Luca who has been the most influential and special teacher to date, without hesitation he says, “Mom, I’m a Diamond. Mrs. Durant of course!”

Fast forward to Fall 2018 and my youngest was entering 2nd grade...we became Durant Diamonds a second time. Has the experience been any different since my son Milo is all self-assuredness, wit, and extroversion? Not one bit. I heard wonderful after school stories of the day’s events and lessons that Mrs. Durant led.

Her unconditional love and devotion to Milo and every single one of her students is seen through her surprise appearances at birthday parties, soccer practices, and basketball games. The line of past students, teens, adults, and parents who come around to see her, hug her, and share with her have that special “Durant Diamond” glow seen by all the other Diamonds in their presence.

I’d like to think that I am a pretty realistic, down-to-earth, full-time working mom. I am incredibly thankful every day to live on this beautiful island, share with a wonderful community, and be a part of the KBK-8 experience, but to have my kids be a part of the Durant Diamond family and have had this amazing teacher in their life...well, that is like hitting the lottery twice!

---Pamela Quiroga

Mother of Luca and Milo Bravo aka Durant Diamonds