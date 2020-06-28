Dear Editor,

Over the years I’ve enjoyed your cartoonist Mr Evans work and he doesn’t strike me as someone who’d be disrespectable about the Holocaust.

I think what he’s hinting at here with the swastika in that particular cartoon is ‘lies and misleading propaganda’ yet another of the Nazi’s many sins.

As Goebbels said many times: “Tell a lie often enough, and they’ll believe you in the end.” Something this administration does a lot of.

By setting up an attack on what he calls ‘Fake Media’ this President is hoping to disarm the media from calling him out about his continuous lies.

Like COVID - 19 which is not going away – no matter how often he says that – but getting worse!

Sincerely,

Gary Files