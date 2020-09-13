Re: “Two Minute Warning” Advice on Aging column from April 18

So, Ron Perlman leaves his wife of 38 years for whatever reason. Girlfriend, boyfriend, no matter, no shame involved to pursue La Dolce Vita. But what about Mrs. Perlman? Old Ron is going to have some headache when her lawyers get done with him. She gets half of everything he owns, and who knows what else her name is on.

What about his kids? They hate him. What about his grandkids? “Where is Pop Pop?” Meanwhile, while he is with his lawyers crying about how much it’s costing him, the bunny he is shacked up with, who has been waiting for him in Monte Carlo, is seen with Sergi Kozlinski, a Russian oligarch aboard his yacht, which is slightly smaller than the Queen Mary. He knows this because his lawyer shows him the front page of The National Enquirer. He explains to Perlman that this doesn’t look good for him.

Perlman cancels his lease on the villa in Monte Carlo. The ref’s two minute warning is down to one. He leases a condo on Fifth Avenue. He eats alone. He watches TV. He hardly ever watched TV. His back starts to hurt him, again. He looks at the clock. It’s 11:30 p.m. and he calls his wife. It’s a hail Mary shot, but just maybe... A guy.answers.

Gil Herman

(Author’s disclaimer: This is comic fiction. I do not know Ron Perlman.)