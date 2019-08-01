An open letter to Key Biscayne Fire Rescue

Unit KR2

Dear Unit KR2,

A belated but nonetheless sincere thank you for your presence in our lives on April 21st.

While it wasn't the happy Easter we had planned, your quiet, calm and professional efficiency in assisting my husband, John, was a Godsend.

Thank you for the care you took transporting him from our home to the hospital, and for your patience and guidance in helping me gather what we would need when we arrived.

May you be blessed in your lives as you blessed us that day.

Sincerely,

---Barbara Jacobs