Dear Editor,

I read with delight Peter Evans’ cartoon today. At last, a cartoon that speaks for the American Constitution.

The protests these past weeks have been poignant because for the first time we witnessed a murder on TV. We knew about other murders during the Holocaust, but no one spoke.

Evans uses his right as an American to protest the horrors of the African American community, the Latin community, and the Jewish community. Bravo.

Respectfully,

Bernice Steinbaum