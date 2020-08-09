Dear Editor, please consider this note in recognition of a great effort by the team at our local BB&T bank branch:

Kudos to BB&T and their exceptional staff for enduring the pandemic and keeping their branch open for business during these difficult times. Thank you Shayna, Tania, Karim, Veronica and Andres. You are an example for others to follow. And remember, when you come by their drive through, bring your deposit slips completed for faster service to you and other clients waiting behind you!

Juan Santaella