A self- proclaimed “slate” of three candidates -- Jennifer Allegra, Armando Chapelli and Louisa Conway -- are seeking election to the Village Council to fill the three seats up this November. All participate in a local WhatsApp Chat administered by Ms. Conway. Unless you have been directed to this vitriolic chat you might not know them or their plans for this community.

Allegra has written that we should consider dis-incorporating the village. It is unclear if she understands that this would result in an immediate tax increase for municipal services of over 25% (that’s the difference between the municipal property tax rate charged by the village as compared to the municipal tax rate charged by the county in unincorporated areas). It would terminate the existence of one of the best small-town governments in the US and in its place, bring back the giant, unresponsive and wastefully expensive county government we left nearly thirty years ago.

Torn between favoring giant government and no government at all, Allegra has suggested that we replace our fire/rescue department with a volunteer service. So much for the countless lives saved by our extraordinary fire/rescue department. She wants to reduce village staff, including police (she suggested we “get rid of” 25% of the Village staff). She has criticized Chief Press and Fire Chief Lang, and suggested that Covid-19 overtime be paid from the salaries of the fire chief and village manager, or “they should both be fired.” She will defund all community groups, and says that if we want parks wealthy people should donate their land. When one resident commented that she was looking forward to meeting the council candidates, Allegra’s response was “I don’t want your vote.”

Similarly unaware of our low municipal tax rate, Conway wants significant cuts to the municipal budget and staff layoffs, including police, and she vehemently complains about the salaries made by village employees. To Conway, those who support investing in our community are a “vocal minority” who should be banned from “lobbying the village,” whatever that means. She writes that community volunteers are “insiders” with an undefined “personal agenda” who exert undue and improper influence over the council. She has questioned the value of incorporation and wonders if our municipality – the one with the lowest tax rate and best credit rating in the county – is “financially viable.” Councilmembers who disagree with her views are “irresponsible” and have “no respect for taxpayers.” She described a council meeting where our community came together in a standing room only meeting to successfully resist their vicious attack of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation -- an attack initiated in the chat she administers -- as a “farce” and the low point of Mayor Davey’s political career.

Yearning for a return to the good old days of “freeholder” elections, they vilify renters, suggesting that only property owners, including non-citizen property owners, should hold office or vote in municipal elections.

The third member of this slate, Chapelli, regularly attacks Davey, and has accused him of rigging the mayoral election. Chapelli has called wearing masks “muzzling citizens.” He proudly seeks to bring national political parties to the village, apparently hoping to bring to an end a 30 year history of Republicans, Democrats, independents, conservatives and liberals working together without labels to make our small community government work.

So far, these voices are heard in a chat. I hope the other council candidates work hard to make sure this is where these words stay.

Fortunately, there are more than three people running for council who care about our community, its residents and the village government -- and who recognize every single day the value of our independence from the bloated and expensive county bureaucracy. Most importantly, more than three understand that a community with the lowest tax rate in the county can afford to employ and retain good people and continue to invest in the future -- as has been the case from the very first day village government opened its doors.

Jennifer Stearns Buttrick