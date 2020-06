Dear editor,

Responding to the Fantasy Island escape article (from June 4 edition).

Great article except the #7 attack on the Chamber of Commerce. Believe in past two years the chamber has improved tremendously.

Related, think we have a trashy Village dilema. Why do residents ignore Bulk Trash regulations every month- would strict enforcement solve the issue or Village needs to redo the ordinance?

Be well,

— Ceci Sanchez