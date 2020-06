I recently saw a drawing of the president of the USA with a swastika.

I am deeply offended with that kind of extreme leftist propaganda. Never expected our local newspaper to be so out of touch with many, if not most, of the Key Biscayne residents. I have heard lots of complaints these last couple of days.

You should keep your political and antisemitic ideology just for yourself as a coffee chat inside your meeting rooms.

Regards,

Sergio Freyer