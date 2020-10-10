Defending Allegra’s social media comments, real or imagined

I would like to respond to Mrs. Buttrick’s accusations concerning the slate of candidates running for the Key Biscayne Village Council. I have had a chance to meet and get to know all three of these candidates and believe the charges Ms. Buttrick made are not true.

Ms. Allegra can be very direct and I’ve found that she sometimes uses sarcasm to make her point. But she has never suggested that our wonderful village be dis-incorporated. She also has not suggested that the police chief be fired or that community groups be defunded.

She does take issue with some spending by the village, and she favors more oversight and discussion on budget issues. She also believes that it is imprudent of us to pass a $100 million GO bond without going through a much more thorough process.

Mrs. Buttrick’s mean spirited and unfounded attacks are inappropriate and demonstrate a lack of civility.

Nancy A. Campaigne

