I am disappointed that the Village Council voted in favor of the $100 million bond proposal, sending it along to the voters on Nov. 3. Issuing bonds means every property owner pays for all of the costs of all of these projects.

Yes, the sea level rise project for $40 million makes sense. As does the $23.3 million (from bond issue) and total project cost of $64.5 million for beaches. But where I differ, object, and this alone will cause me to vote NO on Nov. 3, is the $35.2 million bond amount and $49.2 million total project cost for the hardening -- disguised word for under-grounding utilities, and maybe other stuff.

I object to paying for the same thing twice. As you know, underground utilities are already in place for many “East of Crandon” residences. I urged, obviously to no avail, a split funding approach, whereby all of us paid for under-grounding along Crandon as we all benefit from that, and then a mandatory hookup fee applied to those who do not already have underground utilities on the side streets.

There is precedence for a hookup fee – namely converting from septic tanks to sewers. Those who already had sewer hookups did not pay again for something that they already had. And yet, for under-grounding, that previous and wise approach is not being followed. Why?? This double payment scheme will not go unnoticed by those who already have under-grounded utilities. It is such a shame that two other good bond projects get merged with a project that should have a separate pay-for mechanism.

Chet Webb