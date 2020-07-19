Every day when I walk around The Green, I feel like an idiot because most of the people I encounter don’t wear a mask while I do.

Today a duly unmasked man was walking his dog about 200 feet ahead of me: when the dog stopped to do his thing, he picked it up and proceeded to drop it in the next garbage bin. My first instinct was to run and confront him, you double idiot, but as he was not wearing a mask I could not afford to get closer.

Is this how we fight the pandemic, we Key Biscayners of the prestigious Zip Code?!

Valeria Mastelli