Glad village now in compliance with Sunshine Law

Dear Fellow Key Biscayners,

Thank you to Paul Nichols for questioning the importance of the missing minutes of 12 past (village council) meetings. He was not the only one wondering why the video tapes of the meetings were not enough. A most compelling reason is that having written minutes of every meeting is required by the laws of the State of Florida.

Chad Friedman, the council’s attorney with the law firm of Weiss, Sorota, and Helfman, gives us the following excerpt from the Florida AttorneyGeneral’s Sunshine Law manual regarding minutes of meetings:

Scope of Minutes Requirement. Section 286.011(2) requires that minutes of a meeting of a public board or commission be promptly recorded and open to public inspection Workshop meetings are not exempted from this requirement. Because the term “promptly” is not defined in the statute, Webster’s definition of “performed, delivered at once or without delay” is accepted.

However, while a board is authorized to tape record the proceedings of a meeting if it chooses to do so, the Sunshine Law also requires written minutes.

I am confident that the residents of Key Biscayne want their government to be in compliance with the laws of the state of Florida.

Betty Sime Conroy