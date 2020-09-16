Go Bond idea for Islander News

Good morning.

After listening to another of the Village of Key Biscayne workshops (AKA, infomercials) on the $100 million bond I wondered if you could possibly run a short answer FAQ page.

In addition to the “official” answer to questions like, “Why would my taxes go up even if my homesteaded market assessment goes down?” Also provide a “minority report“ answer written by one of the two council members who are opposed, or an articulate candidate who is informed and opposes the bond measure (like Alegre or Conroy).

This would give voters a better chance of understanding the issue, hearing both sides side-by-side without all the rhetoric.

My personal 25 word summary? Your taxes will go up. When, by how much and exactly what for will be determined by five politicians to be named later.

Thanks.

Charles Collins