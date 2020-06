Dear Editor,

Re: the recent cartoon featuring Donald Trump and the half-hidden swastika symbol. I would like to add my support to Peter Evans and the editorial staff at the paper for publishing this controversial cartoon. Whilst I can understand the upset this has caused, one should accept “Freedom of Speech”.

I enjoy Mr. Evans’ work and believe the newspaper is fortunate indeed to have such a talented and artistic contributor on its staff.

Yours sincerely

C. Chapman