In praise of peaceful KB protest

I am very grateful to everyone on Key Biscayne who attended the peaceful protest for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Thank you to the many young people who displayed dynamic spirit and unshakeable resolve to be heard. Our young people will change the world.

I am also very grateful for all of the police officers who were in attendance. It is the duty and responsibility of everyone on this planet to stand up and speak out against injustice toward our brothers and sisters. Key Biscayne cares; Key Biscayne dares; and Key Biscayne knows what matters.

Thank you, Nicole and Wes Pritchett for your just hearts and for making this peaceful protest happen on our island. Thank you, Chief Press for your support and guidance. Know justice. Know peace.

Debbie Wanninkhof