Key is lucky to have Davey as mayor

I wonder if people are aware of just how lucky the key is to have Mike Davey serve so selflessly as our mayor.

We have our very own Harvard educated lawyer with a congressional run under his belt guiding our little island paradise for free.

I’m personally somewhat embarrassed to be the recipient of so much good fortune. At some point, serious consideration of compensation for the mayor and the council should be discussed.

Hope you are enjoying your summer and congrats on that plug in the Washington Post; very impressive.

Best,

Billy Kaynor