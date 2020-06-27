I do not personally know Mr. Evans but I have long been a fan of his art and observations, both local and national. We are living in a country that today is so divided that exercising First Amendment rights brings out sometimes unwarranted venom.

Some believe that using the swastika has trivialized a horrendous part of history. However, I believe the intent was to show that history has shown us the path that dictators and wanabe's have followed. Accusations of antisemitism are ridiculous. I do not see any evidence of that. It is unfortunate that people who do not agree with Mr. Evans attempt to silence those with whom they disagree.

So, Mr. Editor, I hope that you will let Mr. Evans continue his good work on your paper making it more relevant to our society.

Lucille Rosenberg