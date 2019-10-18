For the last 20 years, those of us living on the east side of the island -- the “condo side” -- have been blessed to have Doug Seckinger as our letter carrier. I can feel and see him coming to deliver the mail as his strong positive energy and karma causes the palm fronds to gently stir, and then I hear his greetings. Doug knows us individually and makes it a point to meet our needs by stopping the mail or dropping large deliveries at the door. Anything we need. He takes great care in serving all people on his route.

In addition to his mail duties, on his days off Doug has been maintaining the grounds around Ocean Drive. He plants flowers on walkways, clears dead plants and does landscaping. Recently he trimmed the branches of an overgrown sea grape tree that was covering the sidewalk, making it difficult to pass. This was a job requiring a ladder as the tree was high and not easily trimmed. Doug did it.

He maintains walkways and sidewalks so we can all enjoy our walks, he removes trash and does whatever is needed to maintain a good quality of life. I know very few people, if any, who display such unconditional love for humanity. Doug is one of the happiest people I know, smiles 24/7 and gives of himself every day. We are blessed to have him in our lives. You can't miss him He is the letter carrier seen on Sunrise Drive with the big smile.

Thank you Doug for all you do. You are our angel.

Kathryn Johnson