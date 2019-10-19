Beef up Code Enforcement communication

Let’s be fair to all single-family residents regarding code compliance. It should start with education. The Village presently MIGHT have a “Zone Code,” but they must admit they enforce selectively or it is complaint driven.

I send pictures of trash piles, hat racked trees, etc., so Code Enforcement can check if illegal. But that should not be how our Village operates. The Village should hold a workshop and educate us all on the Code. Have (Police Chief Charles Press) excellent email news dissemination, Islander News, chats, as well as postings in the Community Center and the Chamber of Commerce website.

In the past, many exceptions were made that are going to make fair enforcement hard.

Keep it simple: educate, comply or fine, but the Village must be uniform and consistent with all offenders. It would make our Village look as it should.

Ceci Sanchez