I love dogs and the dog park, but please -- control your pet. Today I saw a woman with a small brown dog on leash leave the gated dog area only to watch him go over to the soccer field turf to urinate. Please!

This is where our children play. Keep your pets off the playing fields. The area surrounding the dog park has an odor. Can the Village do something to mitigate this? Is there any routine spraying that could help?

B. Godinez